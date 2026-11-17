A church bell that was reported stolen in Manitoba’s Interlake region has been found in a ditch and largely undamaged.
The approximately 300-pound church bell was taken from the bell tower at the Sacred Heart of Jesus church north of Winnipeg in the RM of Armstrong on Saturday, Manitoba RCMP said in a news release.
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As a result of the alleged theft, noticeable damage was left on the bell tower.
Around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a passerby on Road 12 East in Armstrong found the bell in a ditch, the RCMP said. The bell appeared to be generally undamaged, except for the wooden housing around the bell, which police described as being “destroyed.”
Anyone with information, or who saw any suspicious activity, is asked to contact Gimli RCMP at 204-642-5106.
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