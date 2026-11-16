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Crime

300-pound church bell stolen in Manitoba’s Interlake region: RCMP

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted November 16, 2026 12:37 pm
1 min read
Police in Manitoba are investigating after a church bell was allegedly stolen on Saturday, the RCMP said. View image in full screen
Police in Manitoba are investigating after a church bell was allegedly stolen on Saturday, the RCMP said. Manitoba RCMP
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Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a church bell was stolen from a church in the Interlake region.

Mounties were called to the Sacred Heart of Jesus church in the RM of Armstrong on Saturday after learning of the apparent theft, the Manitoba RCMP wrote in a news release Monday.

The community is about 100 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

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While at the church, officers “observed noticeable damage to the bell tower.” Police said it’s unclear how or when the bell, weighing roughly 300 pounds, was removed.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Gimli RCMP at 204-642-5106.

In a news release, the Manitoba RCMP said that the bell tower was noticeably damaged when its officers arrived at the scene in the RM of Armstrong, Man., Saturday. View image in full screen
In a news release, the Manitoba RCMP said that the bell tower was noticeably damaged when its officers arrived at the scene in the RM of Armstrong, Man., Saturday. Manitoba RCMP

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