300-pound church bell stolen in Manitoba’s Interlake region: RCMP

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Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a church bell was stolen from a church in the Interlake region.

Mounties were called to the Sacred Heart of Jesus church in the RM of Armstrong on Saturday after learning of the apparent theft, the Manitoba RCMP wrote in a news release Monday.

The community is about 100 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

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While at the church, officers “observed noticeable damage to the bell tower.” Police said it’s unclear how or when the bell, weighing roughly 300 pounds, was removed.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Gimli RCMP at 204-642-5106.