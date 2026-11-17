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Students and faculty at Dawson College in Montreal are rallying around a young student who has been ordered to leave Canada with her family by the end of December, arguing she should at least be allowed to finish her studies before being deported.

Luisa Juliana Chaves Munoz said her family received a deportation notice on Oct. 15, seven years after they arrived in Canada from Colombia seeking asylum.

“My family received a deportation notice [in] October,” Munoz said.

The family’s asylum claim was denied. Munoz said they initially came to Canada because of violence and death threats against her mother.

Her teachers and fellow students are now calling on the federal government to intervene, arguing the way her deportation is being handled is inhumane and questioning why she cannot remain in Canada long enough to complete her studies.

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“[It] just wasn’t clear to myself or the other teachers — why the rush?” Dawson College teacher Andrew Katz told Global News on Monday. “Why couldn’t the government let her at least complete her studies until August 2027?”

Munoz said her family has already spent $28,000 on tuition fees and her courses are not transferable outside Quebec.

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Katz said completing her CEGEP studies would leave Munoz with a recognized credential, while leaving before graduation would mean the work she has already completed would not amount to a degree.

“If she finished her CEGEP, that would be a recognized degree, but an incomplete degree wouldn’t [count] for anything,” he said.

Munoz also said she no longer has ties to Colombia, where she left as a child. She said her only childhood friend was killed as an indirect result of the violence there.

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“Now that she’s gone, I would have to relive the whole thing,” Munoz said about the prospect of returning to Colombia.

The family applied for permanent residency on humanitarian grounds two years ago.

Canada’s immigration department said that application does not cancel a deportation order and would still be reviewed, a process that could take several years.

On Monday, Dawson College students and faculty launched a letter-writing campaign directed at several members of Parliament, hoping political pressure could help Munoz and her family remain in Canada.

“[It’s] to let them know that there’s hundreds of us here who think that it’s really unjust, really unfair for Juliana to be forced to leave the country,” Dawson College teacher Sara Louise Kendall said.

The office of Brossard-St-Lambert MP Alexandra Mendès said it is working with the family but declined to provide further details, citing privacy protocols.