Students and faculty at Dawson College in Montreal are rallying around a young student who has been ordered to leave Canada with her family by the end of December, arguing she should at least be allowed to finish her studies before being deported.
Luisa Juliana Chaves Munoz said her family received a deportation notice on Oct. 15, seven years after they arrived in Canada from Colombia seeking asylum.
The family’s asylum claim was denied. Munoz said they initially came to Canada because of violence and death threats against her mother.
Her teachers and fellow students are now calling on the federal government to intervene, arguing the way her deportation is being handled is inhumane and questioning why she cannot remain in Canada long enough to complete her studies.
Munoz said her family has already spent $28,000 on tuition fees and her courses are not transferable outside Quebec.
Get breaking National news
Katz said completing her CEGEP studies would leave Munoz with a recognized credential, while leaving before graduation would mean the work she has already completed would not amount to a degree.
Munoz also said she no longer has ties to Colombia, where she left as a child. She said her only childhood friend was killed as an indirect result of the violence there.
“Now that she’s gone, I would have to relive the whole thing,” Munoz said about the prospect of returning to Colombia.
The family applied for permanent residency on humanitarian grounds two years ago.
Canada’s immigration department said that application does not cancel a deportation order and would still be reviewed, a process that could take several years.
On Monday, Dawson College students and faculty launched a letter-writing campaign directed at several members of Parliament, hoping political pressure could help Munoz and her family remain in Canada.
The office of Brossard-St-Lambert MP Alexandra Mendès said it is working with the family but declined to provide further details, citing privacy protocols.
Write a comment