Crime

Security incident prompts police response, delays on Edmonton LRT

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 12:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Addressing crime, disorder on Edmonton transit'
Addressing crime, disorder on Edmonton transit
WATCH: Edmonton police along with the city and community partners are tackling the issue of safety on Edmonton Transit Service buses and trains. – Mar 15, 2023
An “alleged security-related incident” on the Capital/Metro Line delayed the LRT in Edmonton Friday morning.

Emergency vehicles were seen at the Health Sciences LRT Station.

LRT riders were delayed about 10-15 minutes and advised of a “major incident.”

Read more: Edmontonians transit safety concerns higher than national average: Ipsos

According to Ryan Birch, director of operations for the Edmonton Transit Service, there were “delays and minor disruptions.”

“We take the safety of our staff and riders very seriously,” Birch said in a statement to Global News.

“With the help of Edmonton Police Service, we were able to resolve the situation safely and efficiently, without incident.

Read more: Troubled Transit: State of Edmonton’s LRT system frustrates, shocks riders

“We are currently working to resume regular Capital/Metro Line LRT service,” the ETS spokesperson said at around 9:45 a.m. “We appreciate our riders’ patience during this time.”

Global News has reached out to Edmonton police for more information.

Read more: Man charged after ‘unprovoked attack’ on senior at Edmonton LRT station

More to come.

Click to play video: 'More vandalism, crime at on Edmonton transit despite task force being formed'
More vandalism, crime at on Edmonton transit despite task force being formed
