Security incident prompts police response, delays on Edmonton LRT

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An “alleged security-related incident” on the Capital/Metro Line delayed the LRT in Edmonton Friday morning.

Emergency vehicles were seen at the Health Sciences LRT Station.

LRT riders were delayed about 10-15 minutes and advised of a “major incident.”

According to Ryan Birch, director of operations for the Edmonton Transit Service, there were “delays and minor disruptions.”

“We take the safety of our staff and riders very seriously,” Birch said in a statement to Global News.

“With the help of Edmonton Police Service, we were able to resolve the situation safely and efficiently, without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are currently working to resume regular Capital/Metro Line LRT service,” the ETS spokesperson said at around 9:45 a.m. “We appreciate our riders’ patience during this time.”

Global News has reached out to Edmonton police for more information.

More to come.