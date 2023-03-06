Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmontonians transit safety concerns higher than national average: Ipsos

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 7:46 pm
Click to play video: 'More Albertans feel unsafe on transit compared to rest of country: IPSOS poll'
More Albertans feel unsafe on transit compared to rest of country: IPSOS poll
Many Albertans don't feel comfortable taking public transit — the results of a new IPSOS poll show Albertans are more concerned about their safety on transit than anyone else in Canada. This, as Edmonton city council continues its discussion on how to improve rider experience. Morgan Black reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmontonians have been raising concerns about the quality of safety on the city’s transit systems and now a new survey results supports the complaints.

According to an Ipsos poll conducted exclusively for Global News, one in four Canadians don’t feel safe while riding public transit systems across the country.

Edmontonians are the most fearful, the poll shows.

Read more: Canada’s public transit systems facing ‘crisis’ of violence. What can be done?

In Alberta, two-thirds of respondents feel that recent acts of violence are isolated incidents, “meaning that the majority of Albertans believe there is a trend in Canada of increased violence,” said Sean Simpson, senior VP of public affairs at Ipsos.

On a nationwide spectrum, 45 per cent of people believe that recent acts of violence are isolated incidents, the poll found.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'More vandalism, crime at on Edmonton transit despite task force being formed'
More vandalism, crime at on Edmonton transit despite task force being formed

Seventeen per cent of Albertans are avoiding using transit at all, which is three points higher than the national average. Other measures people across the province are taking to stay safe on transit include not travelling alone and not taking transit at night, Simpson said.

“The Albertan strategy here seems to be (to) avoid rather than adapt,” he said.

Read more: Public transit struggling to lure back riders amid deficits, rising costs of living

Resident Jorg Shlagheck said he tries to use transit as little as possible, even though it’s sometimes the most convenient way to get around.

“Something needs to be put in place, whether it’s from the city’s resources, the province or the federal (government),” he said. “We want to get around and we want to feel safe while we get around, and right now it’s not what’s being delivered.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In December, the province launched a task force to address the social unrest in Edmonton.

“The task force will implement recovery-oriented initiatives in the Edmonton Metropolitan Region, we are allocating $63 million over the next two years, as part of an urban public safety and community intervention strategy,” the province said in a statement to Global News.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton council approves transit bylaw changes to improve safety'
Edmonton council approves transit bylaw changes to improve safety

“We will continue to grind everyday to ensure everyone in Edmonton struggling with addiction has the treatment they need and until every person commuting to and from work feels safe in their community.”

Click to play video: 'More Canadians concerned about safety on public transit: poll'
More Canadians concerned about safety on public transit: poll

Steve Bradshaw, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 569, said the poll results are not a surprise, especially in Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

The city’s opioid epidemic has led to an increase in visible drug use on the transit system, he said, calling it a mental health and addictions mandate the province has failed.

“We need (the province) to come to the table with real ideas” to provide the health care and housing that is needed to support the vulnerable populations, Brashaw said.

Read more: Troubled Transit: State of Edmonton’s LRT system frustrates, shocks riders

The city has heard from citizens about safety on transit and at transit stations, and has been addressing the issue by adding more peace officers, hiring more social workers to support vulnerable populations and amending bylaws to help people connect with resources, said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

“This is part of a wider issue in our community around mental health issues, around addictions issues, the drug poisoning crisis that we are facing … the houseless population … people end up being at transit stations or at LRT stations, or on buses or on trains because they have no other safe place to go,” Sohi said.

He added that the city, while continuing to deal with the housing and drug crisis, is also trying to improve the transit system and make it safer.

Click to play video: 'Halifax Transit workers speaking out on transit safety concerns'
Halifax Transit workers speaking out on transit safety concerns
Advertisement
City of EdmontonTransitOpioid CrisisFundingPublic TransitEdmonton transitLRTIpsosEdmonton LRTEdmonton Transit ServiceBusesmental health supportTransit SafetyProvincial Support
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers