New wildfire near Kamloops, B.C. a sign of season’s early start

It might only be March, but B.C.’s wildfire season is already underway with crews battling nearly a dozen fires.

The BC Wildfire Service says there are currently 11 active fires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

“We are seeing quite a few human caused wildfires or suspected human caused wildfires. So we’re reminding the public to just remain really cautious with any open burning,” fire information officer Taylor Wallace told Global News.

“We are definitely seeing some dry conditions in the Kamloops Fire Center. A lot of that has carried over from the drought conditions that we saw late in the fall. So that has carried on through right now till March.”

The latest incident is the 25-hectare Napier Lake wildfire, burning near Stump Lake south of Kamloops.

The wildfire service says it has deployed a seven-person crew to deal with that fire.

Despite the drought condition, Wallace said crews are hopeful that traditionally wet spring weather will help improve conditions on the ground.