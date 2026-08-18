About 150 structures damaged, destroyed by Bald Range wildfire, regional district says

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The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen says about 150 structures have been damaged or destroyed by the Bald Range wildfire, 40 of which are in the district of Summerland.

The Bald Range wildfire is still listed as out of control and has now grown to 21,391 hectares since it was discovered 11 days ago.

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The BC Wildfire Service said crews have now been focused on the northwestern flank, where growth has been the most aggressive.

Meanwhile, most of the evacuees from the district of Summerland were told on Tuesday morning that the evacuation order is being downgraded to an evacuation alert.

This affects Summerland proper, west of Highway 97, up to and including a portion of Cartwright Avenue, a portion of Haddrell Avenue (south of Dale Meadows Road).

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However, the following properties remain on evacuation order: