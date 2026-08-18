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Fire

About 150 structures damaged, destroyed by Bald Range wildfire, regional district says

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 18, 2026 1:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Returning Summerland residents clean up wildfire mess'
Returning Summerland residents clean up wildfire mess
Residents forced from their homes are gradually returning to Summerland. The relief of coming home is being met by the stress of cleaning up the mess left by wildfires. Cohan Sassaman has more.
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The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen says about 150 structures have been damaged or destroyed by the Bald Range wildfire, 40 of which are in the district of Summerland.

The Bald Range wildfire is still listed as out of control and has now grown to 21,391 hectares since it was discovered 11 days ago.

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The BC Wildfire Service said crews have now been focused on the northwestern flank, where growth has been the most aggressive.

Meanwhile, most of the evacuees from the district of Summerland were told on Tuesday morning that the evacuation order is being downgraded to an evacuation alert.

This affects Summerland proper, west of Highway 97, up to and including a portion of Cartwright Avenue, a portion of Haddrell Avenue (south of Dale Meadows Road).

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However, the following properties remain on evacuation order:

  • All addresses on Garnet Valley Road (north of Jones Flat Road)
  • 12406 Blagborne Ave.
  • 12407 Blagborne Ave.
  • 11709 Mott St.
  • 13420 Mott St.
  • 13221 Durick Ave.
  • 13410 Durick Ave.
  • 14423 Cartwright Ave.
  • 14605 Cartwright Ave.
  • 13611 Cartwright Ave.
  • 14612 Garnet Ave.
  • 14806 Garnet Ave.
  • 14810 Garnet Ave.

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