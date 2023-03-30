Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $5M purchased in Lower Mainland

Send this page to someone via email

Someone in B.C. is $5 million richer after winning Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC), the winning ticket was purchased in North Vancouver, and it was the only one in the nation to match all six winning numbers for the classic draw.

The winning numbers were 9, 10, 12, 17, 30 and 45. The odds of winning the classic jackpot are 1 in nearly 14 million (13,983,816).

In related news, a winning ticket worth $75,000 for Wednesday’s BC/49 draw was purchased in Salmon Arm. That ticket matched five of six numbers plus the bonus number.

BCLC says all lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim their prize.

Lotto 6/49 draws have two draws: The classic draw. and the gold ball draw. The former features a $5 million jackpot, while the latter features either a guaranteed $1 million prize or a jackpot that can grow to $68 million.