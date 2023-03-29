Menu

Crime

Suspect charged after man follows girls, commits indecent act: Toronto police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 5:16 pm
Police previously released a brief surveillance video of a suspect. View image in full screen
Police previously released a brief surveillance video of a suspect. YouTube / Toronto Police Service
A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a criminal harassment and indecent act investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on March 22, officers received a report of an indecent exposure in the Dundas Street East and Woodfield Road area.

Officers said at around 11:07 a.m., three girls between 13 and 14-years-old were walking home for lunch.

Read more: Man follows girls home, looks through window while committing ‘indecent act’: Toronto police

Police said a man allegedly followed the girls to their home, approached it and began to look through the window while committing and indecent act.

Trending Now

According to police, on Wednesday, 45-year-old Charles Siliker from Toronto was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

He has been charged with three counts of criminal harassment and one count of committing an indecent act.

Officers said the accused was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSIndecent ActCriminal HarassmentCrime TorontoToronto man arrestedtoronto indecent act
