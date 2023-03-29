Suspect charged after man follows girls, commits indecent act: Toronto police

A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a criminal harassment and indecent act investigation in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said on March 22, officers received a report of an indecent exposure in the Dundas Street East and Woodfield Road area.
Officers said at around 11:07 a.m., three girls between 13 and 14-years-old were walking home for lunch.
Read more: Man follows girls home, looks through window while committing ‘indecent act’: Toronto police
Police said a man allegedly followed the girls to their home, approached it and began to look through the window while committing and indecent act.
According to police, on Wednesday, 45-year-old Charles Siliker from Toronto was arrested.
He has been charged with three counts of criminal harassment and one count of committing an indecent act.
Officers said the accused was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
