Man follows girls home, looks through window while committing ‘indecent act’: Toronto police

Toronto police are looking for a man who reportedly followed three young girls as they walked home for lunch, then looked through the window of the home and committed “an indecent act.”
Police said the three girls, aged 13 to 14, were walking home for lunch after 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the Woodfield Road and Dundas Street East area, which is west of Coxwell Avenue.
A man started following the girls, approached the home and began to look through the window while “committing an indecent act,” police said in a news release Friday.
Officers launched a criminal harassment and indecent act investigation.
Police described the man as 40 to 50 years old, five-foot-ten with a medium build, with a short grey beard and blue eyes.
Police said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a black hat with a white logo on the front.
Investigators released images of a suspect and a brief surveillance video.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
