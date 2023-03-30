‘There were failures’: N.S. shooting inquiry report slams RCMP response to 2020 tragedy

Send this page to someone via email

The long-anticipated Mass Casualty Commission’s final report into the 2020 Nova Scotia shooting highlighted significant systemic issues within Canada’s national police force and called for widespread changes.

“The future of the RCMP and of provincial policing requires focused re-evaluation,” said the report titled Turning the Tide Together. “We need to rethink the role of the police in a wider ecosystem of public safety.”

The broad, wide-ranging report examining the tragedy was publicly released in a series of volumes Thursday, totalling more than 3,000 pages.

It touched on a variety of issues, including the police response, the killer’s access to firearms, the role of gender-based violence and the steps taken to inform the public as the rampage unfolded.

Story continues below advertisement

The report detailed the RCMP’s various failures in preventing, responding to, and reacting in the aftermath of the tragedy, and said the institution as a whole needs to be re-examined.

“There were many warning signs of the perpetrator’s violence and missed opportunities to intervene in the years before the mass casualty. There were also gaps and errors in the critical incident response to the mass casualty as it unfolded,” the report said.

“Additionally, there were failures in the communications with the public during and in the aftermath of the mass casualty.”

View image in full screen The 22 victims of the Nova Scotia shooting: Emily Tuck, Jolene Oliver, Aaron Tuck, Jamie Blair, Kristen Beaton, Lisa McCully, Gina Goulet, Const. Heidi Stevenson, Joey Webber, Joanne Thomas, John Zahl, Sean McLeod, Alanna Jenkins, Heather O’Brien, Tom Bagley, Dawn Gulenchyn, Frank Gulenchyn, Greg Blair, Lillian Campbell, Joy Bond, Peter Bond, and Corrie Ellison.

Over the course of 13 hours on April 18-19, 2020, a gunman killed 22 people, including a pregnant woman, across three Nova Scotia counties. He was at times dressed like a Mountie and driving a replica RCMP vehicle.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern Canadian history.

Story continues below advertisement

The rampage ended when the perpetrator was fatally shot by two RCMP officers at a gas station in Enfield, north of Halifax.

The inquiry into the tragedy – fought for and won by family members of the victims – included 76 days of public hearings, more than 7,000 exhibits and source materials, and 230 witnesses.

RCMP under scrutiny

The commission’s final report included 130 recommendations, 75 of which were about policing.

One of the recommendations called for the federal minister of public safety to commission an in-depth, external and independent review of the RCMP.

It said the review should “specifically examine the RCMP’s approach to contract policing and work with contract partners, and also its approach to community relations.”

Following the review, it said Public Safety Canada and the federal minister of public safety should establish “clear priorities” for the RCMP, and identify what responsibilities can be reassigned to other agencies – “including, potentially to new policing agencies.”

“This may entail a reconfiguration of policing in Canada and a new approach to federal financial support for provincial and municipal policing services,” it said.

Story continues below advertisement

2:00 N.S. policing structure discussed at mass shooting inquiry

The report took note of a “long history of efforts” to reform the RCMP’s contract policing services model, but they have “largely failed to resolve long-standing criticisms.”

Commissioners also recommended “modernizing” police education and research by scrapping the Depot model of RCMP training by 2032, and establishing a three-year degree-based model of police education for all police services in Canada.

Communication took ‘far too long’

The report also examined RCMP communications, and lack thereof, as the event unfolded.

Since the tragedy, the Mounties have faced intense public scrutiny for providing updates exclusively through Twitter.

“This failure to consider issuing an emergency broadcast reflects a systemic failure on the part of (the Nova Scotia RCMP), over several years, to recognize the utility of Alert Ready for its emergency public communications,” the report said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Questions linger about lack of emergency alert during Nova Scotia shooting

Initially, the Nova Scotia RCMP tweeted at 11:32 p.m. on April 18 that officers were responding to a “firearms complaint” – even though at that time the Mounties were aware an active shooter had already murdered multiple people in Portapique, N.S.

That would be the only information shared publicly by the RCMP until 8 a.m. the next morning.

“To the extent that the 11:32 p.m. tweet underplayed the seriousness of the threat to the public, the RCMP had ample opportunity to correct the public record,” the report said. “It took far too long to do so.”

Police were also slow to share that the gunman was disguised as an RCMP officer, despite having known that detail for hours.

“The RCMP’s failure to publicly share accurate and timely information, including information about the perpetrator’s replica RCMP cruiser and disguise, deprived community members of the opportunity to evaluate risks to their safety and to take measures to better protect themselves,” it said.

Commissioners recommended that the RCMP amend its policies, procedures and training to include that police activate public communications staff as part of its critical incident response package.

Story continues below advertisement

The report said there are “widespread beliefs” that issuing an emergency alert causes people to panic — beliefs that are not supported by evidence.

It urged the RCMP to incorporate material that identifies and counters these beliefs in its training materials.

“These myths have no legitimate place in police decision-making about whether to issue a public warning about an active threat to community safety,” it said.

Commissioners also called for a national review and redesign of the public alert system.

Red flags, warnings and gender-based violence

The report also said there were “red flags” about the shooter’s violent behaviour before the shooting, and there were “missed opportunities” for prevention.

“On several occasions, individuals reported him to the police and other authorities,” it said, adding that only one report resulted in a criminal charge – it was for assaulting a teenage boy.

“The perpetrator also uttered threats to commit violence using firearms against his parents in 2010 and against the police in 2011. Both these threats were reported to the police.”

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbours also reported the shooter’s possession of illegal firearms to police.

The perpetrator was abusive toward his common-law spouse, Lisa Banfield, and the abuse had been reported to police on at least one occasion in 2013.

Controlling behaviour escalated in the weeks before the shooting, and the mass casualty event began after the gunman assaulted Banfield. She was able to escape and spent the night hiding in the woods.

View image in full screen Commissioners were critical of the RCMP’s treatment of Lisa Banfield, the shooter’s common-law spouse, whom he had abused for years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

In the report, commissioners noted that the RCMP “revictimized” Banfield, in what they said was an “example of some of the ways in which we fail to address gender-based violence.”

“The RCMP did not treat Lisa Banfield as a surviving victim of the mass casualty; that is, as an important witness who required careful debriefing and who would need support services,” the report said.

Story continues below advertisement

It said Banfield, who would be charged with supplying ammunition to the killer, was unfairly blamed for the mass shooting, reflecting myths that “a woman is responsible for her partner’s actions.”

This has a “chilling effect” on other survivors of gender-based violence, it said. The report recommended that police learn to better understand the dynamics of intimate partner and gender-based violence.

The charge against Banfield was withdrawn after she participated in a restorative justice process.

Read more: Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer

Governments should work with community-based advocacy and support groups “to develop and deliver prevention materials and social awareness programs that counter victim blaming and hyper-responsibilization … of women survivors of gender-based violence,” it said.

Commissioners also suggested that firearms licences be revoked for those convicted of domestic violence or hate-related offences.

Implementing recommendations

Commissioners noted that no one person has the authority or responsibility to implement all of their recommendations.

“Implementation … is a responsibility shared among many agencies within the Canadian and Nova Scotian public safety systems and a large group of other actors and agencies, including community groups and members of the public,” it said.

Story continues below advertisement

The commission recommends the federal and provincial governments establish and fund an implementation and mutual accountability body on an “urgent basis.”

“This body will be responsible for creating an implementation plan and providing regular updates to government and to the public,” it said, adding that this body should produce its first public report by the end of the year.

It asked that its framework, funding and founding chair be in place by May 31, with membership being appointed by Sept. 1.

— with files from The Canadian Press