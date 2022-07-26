Menu

Canada

Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2022 10:51 am
Click to play video: 'Wife of N.S. mass killer tells story publicly for the first time' Wife of N.S. mass killer tells story publicly for the first time
The Mass Casualty Commission heard from Lisa Banfield today -- the common-law spouse to the gunman responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting in April 2020. She told the inquiry she was aware of the gunman owning police paraphernalia, but that she was too scared to report them to police. As Callum Smith reports, several families eventually abandoned the proceedings. – Jul 15, 2022

The criminal charge against Lisa Banfield for providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020 has been withdrawn.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Lane told Judge Theodore Tax at the provincial court in Dartmouth, N.S., that Banfield has successfully completed the restorative justice process and that the Crown is withdrawing the charge against her.

Banfield was charged in March with unlawfully providing her common-law spouse with ammunition in the month leading up to the mass killings.

Read more: Spouse of N.S. mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together

Banfield, her brother and brother-in-law were charged with giving Gabriel Wortman .223-calibre Remington cartridges and .40-calibre Smith and Wesson cartridges.

Police have said all three had no prior knowledge of the killer’s plans.

Nova Scotia’s restorative justice program creates opportunities for people accused of crimes and victims of crime to work together to come to resolutions, permitting suspects to avoid criminal records.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
