Canada

Final report to be released today into 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2023 8:09 am
Click to play video: 'Mass Casualty Commission to release final report on 2020 Nova Scotia shooting Thursday'
Mass Casualty Commission to release final report on 2020 Nova Scotia shooting Thursday
Thursday marks the release of the Mass Casualty Commission's final report. Over 13 hours, a gunman killed 22 people throughout three N.S. counties back in April 2020. The commission looking into the awful attacks has heard from 230 witnesses, and was tasked with producing a final report with recommendations, in hopes of preventing a similar tragedy in the future. Callum Smith has more.
The public inquiry that investigated the April 2020 mass murder of 22 people in Nova Scotia is releasing its final report today.

The federal-provincial inquiry examined the events surrounding the 13-hour rampage that began in the community of Portapique and ended when the RCMP gunned down the 51-year-old killer at a gas station about 55 kilometres south.

Its report will be released today in Truro, N.S., and will include recommendations to improve community safety across Canada.

Read more: Senior Mounties involved in N.S. mass shooting response either retired or in new jobs

The inquiry’s mandate included examinations of the police response, the killer’s access to firearms, gender-based violence, the assistance offered to those most affected and the steps taken to inform the public as the murders unfolded.

On April 18, 2020, the killer assaulted his spouse, loaded his illegal firearms into a replica RCMP vehicle and shot 13 people.

He managed to escape police capture and on April 19 murdered nine more people, including RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson — whose car the killer rammed as she responded to a call for help from a fellow officer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2023.

