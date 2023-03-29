Mississauga reminding residents not to feed wildlife after piles of meat found in parks

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Mississauga is reminding residents not to feed wildlife after receiving reports that piles of meat had been dumped in its parks and greenspaces.

In an statement emailed to Global News, Parathan Mohanarajan, a public education officer with Mississauga’s animal services department, said the city has received reports that meat roasts, ground beef, “piles” of chicken, pulled pork and dog food have been found.

“On Monday, we received a report of a ball of meat that was dumped in Settler’s Green Park this past weekend,” the statement read. “The resident referred to it as being as big as a bowling ball.”

According to Mohanarajan, this is not isolated to public properties.

“We are receiving concerns of meat and other food items being left near private properties like residential buildings,” he said.

Mohanarajan said the department often receives calls that people have dumped peanuts or other nuts, bird seed or bread.

“Animal Services has documented large amounts of meat and dog food in a number of areas,” the statement said. “There have always been concerns of members of the public dumping food to attract wildlife in the city’s green spaces, trails, and parks. However, Animal Services has not seen this level of wildlife feeding where large amounts of food are being dumped over a sustained period of time across Mississauga.”

Mohanarajan said these do not appear to be isolated incidents.

Ultimately, Mohanarajan said feeding the animals “actually does more harm than benefit for wildlife.”

“Feeding wildlife can lead to an increased presence of wildlife and causes them to lose their natural fear of people and they can begin approaching people,” he said. “They begin to see people as sources of food and depend on them for food and not search for food naturally.”

Mohanarajan said wildlife could act “aggressively.”

“Unfortunately, when wildlife become food conditioned, that is usually when we experience the most negative interactions between wildlife and people,” the statement read. “Wildlife can also start to gather in large numbers when food is easily available leading to more diseases and may destroy natural habitats.”

Dumping food can also attract pests like rodents or mice, the statement said.

The city said it has increased signage to remind people not to feed wildlife and has stepped up its enforcement.

Mohanarajan said under the city’s animal care and control by-law, feeding wildlife is illegal and carries a $300 minimum fine.

“This includes leaving food out, food waste and disposing of food in natural areas,” the email read.