Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dead waterfowl found in Brampton test positive for bird flu, city says

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 11:25 am
Canadian geese sit in Lower Shaker Lake, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). View image in full screen
Canadian geese sit in Lower Shaker Lake, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). TD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Brampton says dead waterfowl found in the city have tested postive for avian influenza, also known as bird flu.

The city said the dead waterfowl were found in the Professor’s Lake and Duncan Valley Foster South area.

The specimens were sent to the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative for testing, where bird flu was confirmed as the cause of death.

Read more: Dead birds found in Brampton being tested for bird flu, city says

“The City of Brampton Animal Services team is actively monitoring the situation and working with all government partners,” the city said in a news release.

According to the city, the risk of bird flu spreading to humans is “extremely rare.”

Story continues below advertisement

“There are no indicators of increasing risk to the general public at this time,” the city said.

The city said pet owners should take precautions including keeping animals away from waterfowl or fecal matter, keeping cats indoors, keeping dogs on a leash, and not feeding pets any raw meat from game birds or poultry.

Click to play video: 'Bird aviaries closed at Toronto Zoo'
Bird aviaries closed at Toronto Zoo

The city is also asking the public not to feed or interact with waterfowl, and is asking the owners of pet birds to keep them indoors.

Trending Now

“Bird feeders should be removed or washed with soap and water frequently to reduce the chance of bacterial or viral contamination,” the release read.

The city said the areas where the dead waterfowl were found remain open to the public, but said signage will be added to indicate birds in the area could be infected.

Advertisement
More on Canada
Bramptonbird fluavian influenzaCity of Bramptonbird flu ontariobird flu bramptonProfessor's Lakebird flu infectionduncan valley foster south
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers