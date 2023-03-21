Dead waterfowl found in Brampton test positive for bird flu, city says

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Brampton says dead waterfowl found in the city have tested postive for avian influenza, also known as bird flu.

The city said the dead waterfowl were found in the Professor’s Lake and Duncan Valley Foster South area.

The specimens were sent to the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative for testing, where bird flu was confirmed as the cause of death.

“The City of Brampton Animal Services team is actively monitoring the situation and working with all government partners,” the city said in a news release.

According to the city, the risk of bird flu spreading to humans is “extremely rare.”

“There are no indicators of increasing risk to the general public at this time,” the city said.

The city said pet owners should take precautions including keeping animals away from waterfowl or fecal matter, keeping cats indoors, keeping dogs on a leash, and not feeding pets any raw meat from game birds or poultry.

The city is also asking the public not to feed or interact with waterfowl, and is asking the owners of pet birds to keep them indoors.

“Bird feeders should be removed or washed with soap and water frequently to reduce the chance of bacterial or viral contamination,” the release read.

The city said the areas where the dead waterfowl were found remain open to the public, but said signage will be added to indicate birds in the area could be infected.