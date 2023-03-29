Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘The need has never been greater’: Barrie Food Bank launches spring food drive

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 3:27 pm
grocery basket on receipts View image in full screen
Consumerism and grocery expenses budget. 3d illustration. Bet_Noire / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With the need in the community at an all-time high, the Barrie Food Bank is looking to collect 100,000 pounds of food and $100,000 by the end of April to meet the demand for help.

The Barrie Food Bank’s Spring Food Drive kicks off this week with organizers reporting that inflation is leading to more families, children and those on fixed incomes in need.

Sharon Palmer, executive director, says last week an 89-year-old man came to the food bank for the first time in his life.

“It is disheartening to see the elderly, those on Ontario Disability Support Payments or Ontario Works, and families with children struggling to make ends meet. More and more often, we are the stopgap that keeps community members from losing their homes.”

Read more: Barrie shelter raising concerns over inflation’s impact on women living with abuse

Story continues below advertisement

More than 3,900 individuals used the food bank in February, with usage up 53 per cent year over year.

Palmer said the need in the community has never been greater.

Click to play video: 'Food prices continue to rise in Canada'
Food prices continue to rise in Canada

The food bank is calling for help to re-stock depleted shelves.

“Every contribution makes a difference to someone who is struggling to feed themselves or their family,” the food bank said in a statement.

Organizers say the most needed food items include, Ensure/protein drinks, canned tomatoes, peanut butter, canned fish and meat, soups, canned pasta, macaroni, pasta sauce, school snacks and cereal.

Trending Now

The bank also needs baby formula and personal hygiene products such as shampoo, body wash, toothpaste and menstrual products.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Prom-flation: How buying a prom dress in Ontario is unimaginable for some famillies

Donations can be made at local grocery stores like Zehrs, Loblaw, Sobeys, No-Frills, Foodland, Metro, Freshco and Food Basics.

Donations can also be made at the Barrie Food Bank at 42 Anne St. S., Unit 2, behind Pioneer Family Pools, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Financial donations are always welcome and can be made at http://www.barriefoodbank.org or mailed to P.O. Box 145, Barrie Ontario L4M 4S9, or dropped off at their Anne Street location. Tax receipts will be provided.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau government set to unveil ‘grocery rebate’'
Trudeau government set to unveil ‘grocery rebate’
inflationBarrieCost of LivingBarrie OntarioFood DriveHungerSpring Food DriveBarrie Food BankBarrie Food driveBarrie FoodbankBarrie inflation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers