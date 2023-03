Send this page to someone via email

A man from Pauingassi First Nation has been charged with manslaughter after a man was found dead in the community on Friday, Manitoba RCMP say.

Dowayne Calvin Strang, 37, was arrested Sunday and charged with the death of a 36-year-old man.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide on Pauingassi First Nation

RCMP from the Little Grand Rapids detachment continue to investigate with the help of major crimes and forensic identification units.