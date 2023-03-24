Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide on Pauingassi First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a 36-year-old man in Pauingassi First Nation is being investigated as a homicide, RCMP say.

Police from Little Grand Rapids found the man dead at a home in the community, roughly 282 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, just before 6 a.m. Friday.

Police have not identified the victim or released any further information about how he was killed.

Members of the RCMP’s major crime services continue to investigate along with officers from the RCMP’s forensic identification unit.