Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide on Pauingassi First Nation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 3:02 pm
RCMP vehicle with emergency lights on
An RCMP vehicle flashes its emergency lights. Courtesy: RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The death of a 36-year-old man in Pauingassi First Nation is being investigated as a homicide, RCMP say.

Police from Little Grand Rapids found the man dead at a home in the community, roughly 282 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, just before 6 a.m. Friday.

Read more: Man arrested in Manitoba vandalism, arson incidents, RCMP say

Police have not identified the victim or released any further information about how he was killed.

Members of the RCMP’s major crime services continue to investigate along with officers from the RCMP’s forensic identification unit.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide of Sagkeeng First Nation man'
Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide of Sagkeeng First Nation man
RCMPHomicideWinnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPPauingassi First NationLittle Grand Rapids RCMPRCMP Major Crime Services
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers