Crime

Man arrested in Manitoba vandalism, arson incidents, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 11:36 am
RCMP found the suspect next to this shed fire, which they say was deliberately set.
RCMP found the suspect next to this shed fire, which they say was deliberately set. Manitoba RCMP
A St. Clements man is in custody and his dog is dead after a series of alleged axe-wielding vandalism incidents and a shed fire, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Selkirk detachment responded to a rural residence in the Rural Municipality of St. Clements just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, for a report of a man with an axe smashing the windows of a home and a pair of parked vehicles.

Damage to a house window in the RM of St. Clements. View image in full screen
Damage to a house window in the RM of St. Clements. Manitoba RCMP

Police tracked the suspect down to his own home, where he was found outside next to a shed that was engulfed in flames. Police say they have also determined that the suspect killed his dog.

The man, 29, was arrested and charged with arson, injuring or endangering an animal, and mischief over $5,000.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.

