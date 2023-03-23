Man arrested in Manitoba vandalism, arson incidents, RCMP say

A St. Clements man is in custody and his dog is dead after a series of alleged axe-wielding vandalism incidents and a shed fire, Manitoba RCMP say.
Officers from the Selkirk detachment responded to a rural residence in the Rural Municipality of St. Clements just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, for a report of a man with an axe smashing the windows of a home and a pair of parked vehicles.
Police tracked the suspect down to his own home, where he was found outside next to a shed that was engulfed in flames. Police say they have also determined that the suspect killed his dog.
The man, 29, was arrested and charged with arson, injuring or endangering an animal, and mischief over $5,000.
Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.
