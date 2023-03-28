Calgary Fire Department suspects house explosion caused by natural gas leak

Send this page to someone via email

An explosion that destroyed a Calgary home and sent 10 to hospital on Monday morning is suspected to be caused by natural gas.

“At this time, (the Calgary Fire Department) suspects the explosion was caused by a natural gas leak and has sent equipment pulled from the home for investigation by a third party,” a CFD statement on Tuesday reads. “Results from the investigation will not be available for a few weeks.”

In addition to one home being levelled by the explosion, two other homes in the Marlborough neighbourhood caught fire and eight others were damaged by debris. Nearby vehicles were also damaged.

The CFD said it does not have an estimate on the dollar value of the damage at this time.

Fire crews were able to put out the fires on Monday and fire investigators took over.

Natural gas utility provider Atco told Global News no natural gas-related service calls in the area have been made in the past.

Ten people were sent to hospital from the scene – six in life-threatening condition and four in serious condition.

Area city councillor Andre Chabot said he is concerned about the ward residents’ safety and well-being of the 10 people who were hospitalized.

“Obviously, I’m going to want to know what the root cause was and figure out if there’s anything we could do in conjunction with Atco Gas to find solutions to ensure that this kind of thing doesn’t happen again,” Chabot told Global News.

The Ward 10 councillor suggested there might be an opportunity for the city to launch a multilingual education campaign around natural gas leaks in homes.