Emergency crews attend Calgary house fire, apparent explosion

Emergency crews are on the site of a house fire and apparent explosion in Calgary’s Marlborough neighbourhood.
At least one house suffered major damage and several other houses in the area were also damaged by an apparent explosion. Debris was seen all down the block.
Multiple ambulances are also on the scene.
Neighbour Chelsea Todd was woken up by a “huge boom” Monday morning.
“I ran outside to check what it was and then I noticed that the house was on fire,” Todd told Global News. “There was a gentleman trying to come out, so we pulled him to the side and there was two other guys crawling out of the basement.”
Todd said there were five or six people in the home at the time.
Don Phelps said he heard two “loud booms” five seconds apart that shook his home and knocked power out in his home a block away.
Enmax said a unscheduled power outage hit Forest Heights, Franklin, Marlborough and Marlborough Park neighbourhoods at around 8:50 a.m. on Monday morning.
“I knew something wasn’t good. I’ve never heard anything so loud. I thought my house was falling over,” Phelps said.
Phelps pointed to a piece of wood resting on a nearby telephone pole.
“To see plywood sitting on the top of a telephone pole… you can’t throw it up there. Something got it up there. It’s sobering.”
The Monday morning fire hit a home near Maryvale Drive and Maryvale Way N.E.
More to come…
–with files from Michael King, Global News
