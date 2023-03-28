City of Vernon, B.C. to hire four new firefighters

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vernon, B.C., will soon be hiring four new firefighters.

The North Okanagan community announced the news on Tuesday, saying the hirings will be done this year.

The hirings, says the city, follow an eight-year strategic plan set out by Vernon Fire Rescue.

“Not only does the approval meet the timeline of the strategic plan,” said the city, “but it will also enhance the capacity of the department at a time when first responders are facing increased response demand for fires and the opioid crisis.”

The city says between June and May 2024, the four new positions will be funded from unspent operating dollars, with that cost expected to be $460,000.

In June 2024, taxpayers will fund the four jobs, with the city’s budget expected to rise $240,000 in 2024 and an additional $260,000 in 2025.

“The safety of our residents is always a top priority for city council, and, as our community continues to grow, so must our emergency services,” said the city’s mayor, Victor Cumming.

“That’s why council is supportive of Fire Rescue Service’s careful, focused and strategic approach to increasing capacity and resources for the department through sustained investments in staffing, equipment, fire apparatus and management.”

The city says since 2018, more than $4.1 million has been invested in Vernon Fire Rescue, mainly in vehicles and equipment, along with 12 new firefighting positions.

Also, the operational budget has increased $2.5 million from 2017, from $5.4 million to $7.9 million.

“We want to thank city council for its continued commitment to safety in our community,” said Fire Chief David Lind.

“Since the implementation of the strategic plan in 2018, a long list of accomplishments has been realized to modernize resources and improve service for Vernon’s residents and visitors. This is thanks to the support and investment of our current and previous councils.”