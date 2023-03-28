Man seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in west Mississauga

See more sharing options

A man has serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Mississauga’s west end overnight.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Ridgeway and Unity drives, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Highway 403, before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a man had been struck by a vehicle and was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Peel paramedics told Global News the victim, who is middle-aged, was taken to a local trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the vehicle remained at the scene.

Ridgeway Drive was closed south of Unity Drive following the collision.

