Canada

Man seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in west Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 7:17 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
A man has serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Mississauga’s west end overnight.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Ridgeway and Unity drives, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Highway 403, before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a man had been struck by a vehicle and was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Read more: Police seek vehicle wanted in connection with fatal Mississauga shooting

Peel paramedics told Global News the victim, who is middle-aged, was taken to a local trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the vehicle remained at the scene.

Ridgeway Drive was closed south of Unity Drive following the collision.

