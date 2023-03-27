Menu

Crime

Police seek vehicle wanted in connection with fatal Mississauga shooting

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 4:13 pm
WATCH: Police are seeking to locate a vehicle wanted in connection with an investigtion into a fatal shooting in Mississauga.
Police are seeking information after a shooting in Mississauga left one man dead.

Peel Regional Police said on March 20 at around 7:36 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Dream Crest Road and Alicante Street area.

Police said the victim — identified as 29-year-old man Bryan Lara-Alvarez from Mississauga — died as a result of his injuries.

According to police, a grey, four-door newer model SUV was seen leaving the scene.

Officers have now released a photo and short video of the vehicle.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other video footage are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

