Police seek vehicle wanted in connection with fatal Mississauga shooting

Police are seeking information after a shooting in Mississauga left one man dead.
Peel Regional Police said on March 20 at around 7:36 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Dream Crest Road and Alicante Street area.
Police said the victim — identified as 29-year-old man Bryan Lara-Alvarez from Mississauga — died as a result of his injuries.
According to police, a grey, four-door newer model SUV was seen leaving the scene.
Officers have now released a photo and short video of the vehicle.
Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other video footage are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
