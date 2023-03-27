Police seek vehicle wanted in connection with fatal Mississauga shooting

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking information after a shooting in Mississauga left one man dead.

Peel Regional Police said on March 20 at around 7:36 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Dream Crest Road and Alicante Street area.

Police said the victim — identified as 29-year-old man Bryan Lara-Alvarez from Mississauga — died as a result of his injuries.

According to police, a grey, four-door newer model SUV was seen leaving the scene.

Peel Regional Police / handout

Officers have now released a photo and short video of the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other video footage are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.