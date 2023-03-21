29-year-old Mississauga shooting victim identified by police

A 29-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Mississauga, police say.
Peel Regional Police said on Monday, at around 7:36 p.m., officers received a report that shots had been fired in the Dream Crest Road and Alicante Street area.
When police arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers said life-saving measures were attempted, but the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Police have identified the victim as 29-year-old Bryan Lara-Alvarez from Mississauga.
“Police believe that this was a targeted incident and that there is no evidence to suggest any public safety threat,” officers said in a news release.
Anyone with information, or who may have dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
