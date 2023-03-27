Kelowna, B.C. shooting sends one person to hospital, RCMP investigating

One person has been injured in a Monday morning shooting at a Kelowna, B.C. apartment complex.
RCMP said on Monday afternoon, they were called to what was described as a disturbance between two individuals at around 1:39 a.m. in the 1700 block of Chapman Place in Kelowna.
“Upon arrival police found one individual laying in the hallway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” RCMP said.
The man is still being treated at the hospital.
Read more: B.C. teen scared after attack at bus stop
Another person was located in the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
“The two individuals are familiar with one another and there is no danger to public safety,” RCMP said.
Police are asking members of the public with any information to contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-16229.
