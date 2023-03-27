Menu

Crime

Kelowna, B.C. shooting sends one person to hospital, RCMP investigating

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 3:56 pm
RCMP vehicle with emergency lights on
FILE. An RCMP vehicle with its emergency lights on. Courtesy: RCMP
One person has been injured in a Monday morning shooting at a Kelowna, B.C. apartment complex.

RCMP said on Monday afternoon, they were called to what was described as a disturbance between two individuals at around  1:39 a.m. in the 1700 block of Chapman Place in Kelowna.

Click to play video: 'RCMP investigating a ‘targeted shooting’ at Kelowna gas station'
RCMP investigating a ‘targeted shooting’ at Kelowna gas station

“Upon arrival police found one individual laying in the hallway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” RCMP said.

The man is still being treated at the hospital.

B.C. teen scared after attack at bus stop

Another person was located in the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

“The two individuals are familiar with one another and there is no danger to public safety,” RCMP said.

'Horrible attack': International student assaulted near bus stop in Kelowna, B.C.

Police are asking members of the public with any information to contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-16229.

Kelowna Shooting Arrests Kelowna B.C.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

