International student ‘brutally assaulted’ in Kelowna, B.C. on Friday: city councillor

A 21-year-old man is recovering from injuries following what is being described as a “brutal assault” on Friday night.

According to Kelowna city councillor, Mohini Singh, the assault happened near a bus stop at the corner of McCurdy Road and Highway 97 around 10:30 p.m.

“He boarded bus 97 which was heading north towards Rutland. There was a group of approximately 12 to 15 young people (male and female) on the bus who were creating a ruckus and throwing a wig around,” said Coun. Singh in a press release.

A member of the group threw the wig at the victim, Gagandeep Singh, who asked them to stop, the councillor continued. “When they didn’t he threatened to call the RCMP.”

The man and group of young people reportedly got off the bus at McCurdy, where he was then surrounded and “savagely beaten.”

Singh said the man suffered injuries to his chest, mouth, arms and legs after being kicked and punched a number of times by the group. His turban was also removed and was dragged on the ground by his hair.

“He was thrown on the ground and left. The international student called his friend for help,” Coun. Singh said.

“Singh is at home barely able to move. He is so shaken up he is afraid to face the camera or speak to anyone. His friends say this is clearly a hate crime and should be investigated as one.”

The victim was taken to the hospital and was released to recover at home.

According to Coun. Singh, RCMP are aware of the incident and are investigating.

“This is absolutely disgusting and a horrible attack on an innocent person,” Coun. Singh said.

“This kind of racism is unacceptable. This is not what we will accept in Kelowna. It is so, so wrong.”