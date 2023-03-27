Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hockey Canada ordered to deliver report on 2018 sex asssault allegations to MPs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2023 5:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada’s entire senior leadership exits over sexual abuse controversy'
Hockey Canada’s entire senior leadership exits over sexual abuse controversy
WATCH: Hockey Canada's entire senior leadership exits over sexual abuse controversy – Oct 11, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The House of Commons’ heritage committee unanimously passed a motion Monday directing Hockey Canada to hand over a report from an investigation into allegations of sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team.

The original motion, tabled by Conservative MP Kevin Waugh, ordered Hockey Canada to provide a completed report on the allegations by law firm Henein Hutchison Robitaille LLP within 24 hours of its adoption.

It passed with an amendment from Liberal MP Chris Bittle to have the report redacted for privacy purposes before being submitted.

The motion was tabled and passed before the committee’s hearing on safe sport in Canada.

Read more: Hockey Canada says 2018 sex assault investigation complete, report to stay private

News broke in May that members of the 2018 world junior team were accused of a group sexual assault after a Hockey Canada gala event in London, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of the fallout, an independent investigation into the allegations by HHR (then Henein Hutchison) ordered by Hockey Canada was reopened.

Partner Danielle Robitaille said before a heritage committee hearing into the scandal in July that the investigation was initially closed in 2018 because the complainant did not provide a statement.

Trending Now

Robitaille said she contacted Hockey Canada and asked for a mandate to reopen the investigation after learning that the complainant planned to participate.

Click to play video: 'MPs, sponsors push for more change at Hockey Canada'
MPs, sponsors push for more change at Hockey Canada
Hockey CanadaHockey Canada scandalHockey Canada newshockey canada allegationshockey canada investigationhockey canada controversyHockey Canada todayHockey Canada updateHockey Canada updatesHockey Canada sex assaulthockey canada 2018 sex assaulthockey canada investigation 2018
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers