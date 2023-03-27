Menu

Entertainment

Jeremy Renner posts video update on treadmill after snowplow injury

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 11:05 am
Click to play video: 'Jeremy Renner injured: Actor posts video of hospital ‘spa day’ during recovery'
Jeremy Renner injured: Actor posts video of hospital ‘spa day’ during recovery
Jeremy Renner in a video of a hospital "spa day" during his recovery from a traumatic injury while plowing snow. – Jan 5, 2023
In the latest update about his recovery, Jeremy Renner has shared video of himself walking for the first time on an anti-gravity treadmill.

The update, shared to Renner’s social media accounts, comes nearly three months after the actor was severely injured in a snowplow accident on Jan. 1, 2023.

Read more: Jeremy Renner was trying to save nephew when he was crushed by snowplow: report

“I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will,” Renner, 52, wrote on Twitter.  He added the hashtags “#mindful #intended #recovery.”

In the 15-second clip, Renner is seen walking on a high-tech treadmill. He explains to another man next to him that the machine allows him to walk on “only 40 per cent of my weight.”  He said the treadmill is similar to walking with a cane.

On his Instagram story, Renner shared the same video with the same caption.

Renner’s snowplow accident left the actor with more than 30 broken bones after he was crushed by a seven-ton PistenBully snowcat. He sustained “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” and underwent multiple surgeries.

At the time of the accident, Renner was trying to prevent a family member from being hit by the snowplow. Though the family member was saved from injury, Renner was pulled under the vehicle and crushed.

Read more: Gwyneth Paltrow takes stand in ski crash trial, denies ‘risky behaviour’ that day

Last week, Renner shared a photo of the PistenBully snowcat, which had previously been in police custody, returning to his Reno, Nev., home.

“She’s finally making her way home!” Renner wrote next to a prayer hand emoji.

Renner, who plays the sharpshooting Marvel superhero Hawkeye, currently stars in the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown.

