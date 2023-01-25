Jeremy Renner was trying to save nephew when he was crushed by snowplow: report

Send this page to someone via email

Turns out Avengers star Jeremy Renner is a real-life superhero.

Renner, who was severely injured in a snowplow accident on Jan. 1, was reportedly hurt when he tried to save his adult nephew from being crushed by a seven-ton PistenBully snowcat.

According to a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by CNN, Renner, 52, was using the snowplow to pull his nephew’s car out from heavy snow at his Reno, Nev., home.

When the vehicle, which runs on a track, began “sliding sideways,” Renner exited the snowplow without initiating the parking brake, officials wrote.

“He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully,” read the report released Friday.

The vehicle’s brake indicator light was reportedly broken.

“Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward,” the report reads.

As he exited the snowplow, Renner stepped on the moving track and was pulled under the vehicle.

The snowplow rolled completely over Renner and continued down the road.

“He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene,” the report says.

0:22 Jeremy Renner injured: Actor posts video of hospital ‘spa day’ during recovery

Renner, who is best known for his portrayal of sharpshooting Marvel superhero Hawkeye, was airlifted to hospital and spent more than two weeks in care. He sustained “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” and broke more than 30 bones. The actor underwent at least two surgeries.

Renner has shared several photos of his recovery on social media.

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I,” Renner wrote in an Instagram post Saturday. “Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.”

There has been no information released publicly regarding Renner’s prognosis or expected recovery time.