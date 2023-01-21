Menu

Entertainment

Jeremy Renner still recovering after breaking over 30 bones in snowplow accident

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 21, 2023 7:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Jeremy Renner injured: Actor posts video of hospital ‘spa day’ during recovery'
Jeremy Renner injured: Actor posts video of hospital ‘spa day’ during recovery
Actor Jeremy Renner posted a video to Twitter on Thursday of a hospital "spa day" during his recovery from a traumatic injury while plowing snow. According to officials, Renner was run over on New Year's Day by a snowplow that began rolling by itself after he used it to dig his car, which was being driven by a family member, out of a mound of snow – Jan 5, 2023

Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

Renner, 52, said earlier that he is recovering at home from what Nevada authorities say were serious chest injuries he suffered when he was run over by his 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer while helping free a relative’s car on a private road near Lake Tahoe.

Read more: Jeremy Renner shares first photo from hospital after accident, sends love to ‘all’

Read next: A rare green comet not seen in 50,000 years is coming. Here’s how Canadians can see it

In social media posts Saturday, Renner expressed “much love and appreciation” to people for their “messages and thoughtfulness.”

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” he wrote.

He also said “morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.”

Click to play video: 'Jeremy Renner injured: Police don’t suspect foul play in incident'
Jeremy Renner injured: Police don’t suspect foul play in incident

Earlier, in a response to a Twitter post Monday about his Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown,” Renner said that “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

The two-time Oscar nominee also plays Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avengers” movies and has a recurring role in the “Mission Impossible” franchise.

