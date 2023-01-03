Jeremy Renner in ICU after surgery for ‘blunt chest trauma,’ orthopedic injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Avengers star Jeremy Renner successfully underwent surgery on Monday following a snowplow accident that left him with “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”

Renner’s publicist Samantha Mast confirmed that the actor’s condition is stable but critical. The statement said Renner, 51, is still in the intensive care unit.

The actor was injured at his Reno, Nev., home after a “weather related” accident occurred while he was operating a snowplow on Sunday, Mast said after the incident.

He was airlifted to hospital. Renner, who is best known for his portrayal of sharpshooting Marvel superhero Hawkeye, was the only person injured in the accident. Local authorities said they are still investigating the incident.

TMZ reported that Renner’s neighbours said his snowplow accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs. The neighbour said Renner lost a lot of blood as a result of the injury, and the outlet said another neighbour put a tourniquet around Renner’s leg until paramedics could reach the scene.

This account of the events doesn’t explain how the actor suffered chest injuries.

The snowplow was towed on Sunday night, several hours after the accident.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” Mast said. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

During the holiday weekend, the area around Renner’s property in northern Nevada was hit by a storm that left thousands of homes without power.

At least 60 people in eight U.S. states have died as a result of the storm.

A few weeks ago, Renner shared a photo to his social media of the kind of snowfall seen at his Reno home this winter. He wrote that the snowfall was “no joke.”

Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022

In a post to his Instagram account on Monday, Marvel star Mark Ruffalo asked fans to pray for Renner.

“Please send healing goodness his way,” Ruffalo wrote.

View image in full screen Mark Ruffalo asked fans to pray for fellow Marvel star Jeremy Renner following Renner’s snowplow accident on Jan. 1, 2023. Instagram / @markruffalo

Renner is a two-time Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for The Hurt Locker and The Town. Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009’s The Hurt Locker helped turn him into a household name.

The Avengers in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting his own Disney+ series, Hawkeye.

— With files from The Associated Press