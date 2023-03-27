Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Toronto police say man seriously injured in stabbing on board TTC bus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2023 6:06 am
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. View image in full screen
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
TORONTO  — Police say a man has been stabbed on board a Toronto Transit Commission bus in Toronto.

Toronto police tweeted shortly after midnight Monday that they responded to reports of the stabbing at Keele St. and Donald Ave.

Police say a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the suspect fled the scene.

The violent incident comes one day after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death inside the Keele subway station in an unprovoked attack.

Read more: 16-year-old boy fatally stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ Toronto subway attack: police

Police say a 22-year-old man of no fixed address was later arrested in the subway attack and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The boy’s death is the latest in a string of violent incidents on the TTC, which had to bolster safety measures in recent months to allay rising rider concerns.

Toronto police stepped up its presence on the transit network in late January by enlisting more than 80 officers to put in overtime shifts to serve as extra patrols on the TTC. Those additional shifts came to an end on March 13.

Toronto PoliceTTCToronto Transit CommissionKeele StreetTTC BusTTC stabbingTTC Attacksstabbing ttc
© 2023 The Canadian Press

