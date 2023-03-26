Toronto police say a male has died after a stabbing at Keele subway station

See more sharing options

TORONTO — Police say a male is dead after a stabbing at a subway station in Toronto.

Toronto police say officers found a male with injuries at Keele subway station on Saturday evening. He was transported to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and the deceased has not been identified.

They say Keele subway station remains closed as they investigate and are advising commuters to expect delays.

Toronto police announced in mid-March that they were ending extra patrols on city transit that had been introduced after several high-profile cases of violence on the Toronto Transit Commission.

Police had announced in late January that more than 80 officers working overtime shifts would patrol various locations on the TTC.