Toronto police say a male has died after a stabbing at Keele subway station

TORONTO — Police say a male is dead after a stabbing at a subway station in Toronto.
Toronto police say officers found a male with injuries at Keele subway station on Saturday evening. He was transported to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Police say the suspect fled the scene and the deceased has not been identified.
They say Keele subway station remains closed as they investigate and are advising commuters to expect delays.
Toronto police announced in mid-March that they were ending extra patrols on city transit that had been introduced after several high-profile cases of violence on the Toronto Transit Commission.
Police had announced in late January that more than 80 officers working overtime shifts would patrol various locations on the TTC.
- N.S. police investigating video of man wearing swastika flag while cycling
- Director fights to keep Morrisseau fraud doc raw footage sealed from police
- Kingston, Ont. police investigating shooting near Collins Bay penitentiary
- Edmonton police say gun used to kill 2 officers linked to Pizza Hut shooting days earlier
Comments