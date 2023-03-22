Man surrenders to police after fatal Toronto banquet hall incident

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with second-degree murder after surrendering to Toronto police.

Officers said he was arrested and charged in relation to a violent incident, with both a stabbing and gunshot reported at a banquet hall in Toronto.

Toronto police were initially called to the banquet hall, located around Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue West, at roughly 9:40 p.m. on March 10.

Police said there were reports of gunshots and a victim suffering from stab wounds attended a local hospital. The victim, who died of their injuries, sustained them during the incident, investigators believe.

Another victim walked into a separate hospital on the same day with non-life-threatening injuries related to the incident, police said.

On Wednesday, police said that 26-year-old Omary Bent turned himself in. He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.