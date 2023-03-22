Menu

Comments

Crime

Man surrenders to police after fatal Toronto banquet hall incident

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 7:53 pm
Toronto police are investigating an incident in the area of Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue reported on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Toronto police are investigating an incident in the area of Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue reported on Friday, March 10, 2023. Max Trotta / Global News
A man has been charged with second-degree murder after surrendering to Toronto police.

Officers said he was arrested and charged in relation to a violent incident, with both a stabbing and gunshot reported at a banquet hall in Toronto.

Toronto police were initially called to the banquet hall, located around Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue West, at roughly 9:40 p.m. on March 10.

Read more: Police investigate death after violent incident reported outside Toronto banquet hall

Police said there were reports of gunshots and a victim suffering from stab wounds attended a local hospital. The victim, who died of their injuries, sustained them during the incident, investigators believe.

Another victim walked into a separate hospital on the same day with non-life-threatening injuries related to the incident, police said.

On Wednesday, police said that 26-year-old Omary Bent turned himself in. He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto shootingTPSToronto StabbingSteeles AvenueHighway 27
