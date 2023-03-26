Menu

Crime

Winnipeg taxi driver stabbed: Police say

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 26, 2023 3:12 pm
A Winnipeg taxi driver was threatened and stabbed on Saturday morning, police say. . View image in full screen
A Winnipeg taxi driver was threatened and stabbed on Saturday morning, police say. . SDV
A Winnipeg taxi driver was threatened and stabbed on Saturday morning, police say.

At 7:30 a.m. police found a 36-year-old man suffering from a stab wound after they went to the 1000 block of McPhillips Street for a report of a stabbing.

The man was taken to hospital in stable condition. The suspect had already fled.

Another police unit, which had been searching the area, was flagged down by a pair of passersby who directed them to the 1200 block of Church Avenue. A man in a nearby yard was then taken into custody.

Police say they believe the man had confronted the parked driver in the cab and demanded a ride. He then became enraged and threatened to kill the driver before stabbing him.

A 52-year-old man from Winnipeg is now facing charges related to assault, threats and weapons. He has been released on an undertaking.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

