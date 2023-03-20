Menu

Crime

Taxi stolen at knifepoint: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 2:15 pm
A man and a woman have been charged after police say a taxi driver had his cab stolen Sunday. View image in full screen
A man and a woman have been charged after police say a taxi driver had his cab stolen Sunday. File / Global News
A man and a woman have been charged after police say a taxi driver had his cab stolen when a fare turned violent Sunday.

Police were called to a report that a cab driver had been assaulted in the 1000 block of McPhillips Street around 10:30 a.m.

They say officers found two suspects in the taxi, including one in the driver’s seat.

Both suspects were arrested.

Investigators say a man and a woman were being driven in the cab when they became “aggressive and belligerent” with the driver. They say the suspects pulled out a knife and demanded the cab when they arrived at their destination.

The 26-year-old cab driver was not injured.

Police say one of the two suspects physically assaulted and threatened to kill the arresting officers. The officers were not seriously injured.

A 21-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with robbery and a 30-year-old Winnipeg woman is charged with robbery, as well as two counts of assaulting an officer and two counts of uttering threats.

