Taxi stolen at knifepoint: Winnipeg police

A man and a woman have been charged after police say a taxi driver had his cab stolen when a fare turned violent Sunday.
Police were called to a report that a cab driver had been assaulted in the 1000 block of McPhillips Street around 10:30 a.m.
They say officers found two suspects in the taxi, including one in the driver’s seat.
Both suspects were arrested.
Investigators say a man and a woman were being driven in the cab when they became “aggressive and belligerent” with the driver. They say the suspects pulled out a knife and demanded the cab when they arrived at their destination.
The 26-year-old cab driver was not injured.
Police say one of the two suspects physically assaulted and threatened to kill the arresting officers. The officers were not seriously injured.
A 21-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with robbery and a 30-year-old Winnipeg woman is charged with robbery, as well as two counts of assaulting an officer and two counts of uttering threats.
