Entertainment

Terry Cahill hitchhikes to Saskatoon for Rush vs. Roughnecks game

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 25, 2023 7:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Terry Cahill hitchhikes to Saskatoon for Rush vs. Roughnecks game'
Terry Cahill hitchhikes to Saskatoon for Rush vs. Roughnecks game
Terry Cahill, Fubar and Trailer Park Boys star has arrived in Saskatoon to watch the Rush take on the Calgary Roughnecks in Saturday night's game.
Terry Cahill, Fubar and Trailer Park Boys star, has arrived in Saskatoon to watch the Rush take on the Calgary Roughnecks in Saturday night’s game.

“I pretty much hitchhiked my way out, so it didn’t take that long you know,” Cahill joked.

After watching the two teams face off in Calgary last week, Cahill said tonight’s rematch was more than enough reason to head to the SaskTel Centre.

“I just kind of needed a reason to bust out of Alberta and I can’t think of a better one than a lacrosse game,” said Cahill.

Read more: WHL artist creating portraits featuring Saskatoon Blades players

Cahill will be cheering on both teams at 7:30 p.m.

“I kind of just decided to be an ambassador,” said Cahill while sporting his Rush jersey. “I’m a little conflicted I ain’t gonna lie, like you know like they say, ‘when in Rome’.”

He said he will be cheering for every goal on the field tonight.

“If the game goes one way I’ll be like right on, if the game goes the other way, I’ll be like right on.”

Trailer Park BoysSaskatchewan LacrosseFUBARTerry Cahillsaskatoon rushfubar actortrailer park night
