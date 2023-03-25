Menu

Crime

Alleged impaired driver goes wrong way on Ontario highway, nearly causes multiple crashes: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 25, 2023 10:09 am
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File
Impaired-related charges have been laid after a driver went the wrong way on an Ontario highway Friday evening, nearly causing multiple head-on crashes including one with police, officers say.

Ontario Provincial Police said at 7:30 p.m., officers received numerous calls about a pickup truck heading the wrong way on Highway 11 near Stephenson Road 1 in Bracebridge, Ont.

“Concerned members of the public all reported the vehicle nearly caused multiple head-on collisions, including one with police,” OPP said.

Shortly after, police conducted a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police said Orillia resident Garret Allison, 52, faces a number of charges including two counts of operation while impaired, dangerous operation, obstructing a peace officer, failing to stop for police, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, mischief, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

He’s scheduled to appear in a Bracebridge court on April 25.

The OPP thanked members of the public who called to report the “potentially dangerous situation.”

