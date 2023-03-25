Alleged impaired driver goes wrong way on Ontario highway, nearly causes multiple crashes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Impaired-related charges have been laid after a driver went the wrong way on an Ontario highway Friday evening, nearly causing multiple head-on crashes including one with police, officers say.

Ontario Provincial Police said at 7:30 p.m., officers received numerous calls about a pickup truck heading the wrong way on Highway 11 near Stephenson Road 1 in Bracebridge, Ont.

“Concerned members of the public all reported the vehicle nearly caused multiple head-on collisions, including one with police,” OPP said.

Shortly after, police conducted a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police said Orillia resident Garret Allison, 52, faces a number of charges including two counts of operation while impaired, dangerous operation, obstructing a peace officer, failing to stop for police, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, mischief, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

He’s scheduled to appear in a Bracebridge court on April 25.

The OPP thanked members of the public who called to report the “potentially dangerous situation.”