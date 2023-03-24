Police trying to identify vehicle that reportedly fled scene of double shooting in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Police are trying to identify a suspect vehicle after a double shooting in Mississauga earlier this week.

Peel Regional Police said the shooting happened early Tuesday in the area of Ettridge Court and Claredale Road, near Lakeshore and Cawthra roads.

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators released an image of a suspect vehicle on Thursday and appealed to the public for help in identifying it.

Investigators also released a limited description, saying it is a new white Jeep Wrangler.

It was reportedly seen fleeing the area of the shooting, heading north on Claredale Road towards Atwater Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.