Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg man found dead near vehicle stuck on rural roadway: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 6:49 pm
A file photo of the side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File: An RCMP cruiser. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties say a Winnipeg man found dead near his vehicle on a rural Manitoba highway likely died from exposure.

Morris RCMP were called after a man’s body was found near a vehicle, which was stuck in the snow, on Provincial Road 246, near Road 13N, in the RM of Montcalm, around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

The man has been identified as a 78-year-old man from Winnipeg.

Read more: Manitoba Mountie attacked by man with metal bar near Morris

While an official cause of death has yet to be determined, police said in a release Friday there are indications the man succumbed to the elements after he walked away from his vehicle after getting stuck in the snow.

Morris RCMP continue to investigate along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Chief believes drugs a factor in death of 2 girls, 14, found outside in freezing conditions'
Chief believes drugs a factor in death of 2 girls, 14, found outside in freezing conditions
RCMPManitobawinnipegManitoba RCMPSudden DeathexposureMorris RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers