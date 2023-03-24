Winnipeg man found dead near vehicle stuck on rural roadway: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties say a Winnipeg man found dead near his vehicle on a rural Manitoba highway likely died from exposure.

Morris RCMP were called after a man’s body was found near a vehicle, which was stuck in the snow, on Provincial Road 246, near Road 13N, in the RM of Montcalm, around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

The man has been identified as a 78-year-old man from Winnipeg.

Read more: Manitoba Mountie attacked by man with metal bar near Morris

While an official cause of death has yet to be determined, police said in a release Friday there are indications the man succumbed to the elements after he walked away from his vehicle after getting stuck in the snow.

Morris RCMP continue to investigate along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Story continues below advertisement