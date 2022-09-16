Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba Mountie attacked by man with metal bar near Morris

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 12:57 pm
The windshield of a vehicle damaged in the incident. View image in full screen
The windshield of a vehicle damaged in the incident. Manitoba RCMP

A Manitoba RCMP officer, with the help of bystanders, was able to get control of a violent suspect armed with a metal bar in the community of Lowe Farm, near Morris, Wednesday morning.

The man, who police believe was under the influence of meth, had been screaming and smashing vehicles with the metal bar around 10 a.m.

The first officer on scene tried to de-escalate the situation, police said, but the suspect refused to comply and attacked him with the bar.

Read more: Meth, alcohol suspected in random Main Street hammer attack: Winnipeg police

The use of pepper spray initially had little effect on the man, but he eventually dropped the weapon and bystanders helped the officer get him under control.

Story continues below advertisement

The man, 37, is in custody facing charges of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of mischief.

Trending Stories
The metal bar used by the suspect. View image in full screen
The metal bar used by the suspect. Manitoba RCMP

The officer was treated at the scene by emergency responders.

Cpl. Pierre Demers, acting commander of the Morris detachment, said police are grateful for the “courageous” actions of the bystanders who helped the officer make the arrest.

Click to play video: 'Naked man steals ambulance in Winnipeg' Naked man steals ambulance in Winnipeg
Naked man steals ambulance in Winnipeg – May 29, 2020
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagMeth tagRCMP Manitoba tagcrime in Manitoba tagMorris RCMP tagOfficer attacked tagLowe Farm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers