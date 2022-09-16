Manitoba Mountie attacked by man with metal bar near Morris

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba RCMP officer, with the help of bystanders, was able to get control of a violent suspect armed with a metal bar in the community of Lowe Farm, near Morris, Wednesday morning.

The man, who police believe was under the influence of meth, had been screaming and smashing vehicles with the metal bar around 10 a.m.

The first officer on scene tried to de-escalate the situation, police said, but the suspect refused to comply and attacked him with the bar.

The use of pepper spray initially had little effect on the man, but he eventually dropped the weapon and bystanders helped the officer get him under control.

The man, 37, is in custody facing charges of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of mischief.

View image in full screen The metal bar used by the suspect. Manitoba RCMP

The officer was treated at the scene by emergency responders.

Cpl. Pierre Demers, acting commander of the Morris detachment, said police are grateful for the “courageous” actions of the bystanders who helped the officer make the arrest.

