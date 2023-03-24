B.C. South Coast to be hit by Alaskan weather system, near freezing overnights to last until Monday

Send this page to someone via email

An extreme weather response has been issued by the City of Vancouver, due to temperatures dropping to near-freezing levels overnight, which is expected to last until Monday, March 27.

“A trough of low pressure emanating from the Gulf of Alaska will reside over the B.C. South Coast (Friday) through the weekend. This trough will ensure showery conditions at times, and abnormally cool conditions for late March,” Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said.

“Single-digit high temperatures of seven to nine degrees are in the forecast for the next three afternoons, while overnight temperatures will dip close to freezing in spots through at least early next week.”

In response to the unusually cold weather for late March, the City of Vancouver has opened seven additional shelters and warming centres.

The additional shelters and warming centres are located at:

Directions Youth Services Centre – 1138 Burrard St.

Langara YMCA – 282 W 49th Ave. (south side of 49th)

Cascades Church – 3833 Boundary Rd.

Bud Osborn EWR – 27 West Hastings St.

The Salvation Army Belkin House – 555 Homer St.

Hastings Commercial EWR – 1738 East Hastings St.

Powell Street Getaway – 450 East Hastings St.

The extra shelter and warming centres will be open overnight until Monday.