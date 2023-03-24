New speed reductions for Vancouver school zones imposed by city in pilot program

Send this page to someone via email

Nine schools in Vancouver will now have new signage signalling drivers to slow down.

It is a pilot program introduced by the City of Vancouver to make roadways near nine elementary schools safer for people near busy streets.

“We all have a role to play in reducing traffic-related injuries and fatalities,” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said.

“This pilot is just one of the many steps we are taking towards making Vancouver’s streets safer for children, seniors, and people with disabilities.”

Seven of the nine schools will have a speed reduction to 40 from 50 km/h.

Those schools are: Dr Annie B Jamieson, John Norquay, Florence Nightingale, Dr. George M Weir, Stratford Hall, Henry Hudson and šxʷwəq̓ʷəθət (Crosstown).

The other two schools will be reduced lower to 30 km/h zones, Sir Wilfrid Laurier and Waverly.

The city said the speed limits will only be in effect during school hours on school days (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Friday).

Community policing volunteers will be at the schools to provide support and awareness for drivers in the coming days ahead.

“Staff will report back to council in spring 2024 with data results and public feedback,” city staff said in a release.

“This pilot will provide information on expanding the speed limit reduction to additional Vancouver elementary schools.”