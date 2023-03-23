Cocaine, meth seized in Ebb and Flow First Nation: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been charged after Manitoba RCMP say cocaine and methamphetamine were found during a raid at a home on Ebb and Flow First Nation.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the community, roughly 184 km northwest of Winnipeg, on March 17.

They say the raid was part of an ongoing investigation.

Ste. Rose du Lac #rcmpmb executed a search warrant in Ebb & Flow First Nation on Mar 17 that led to the seizure of cocaine, meth & cash. 34yo Christine Mancheese was charged w/ drug-related offences & released for court in Dauphin on May 17. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/p3tfKfqLwE — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 23, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Once inside the home, officers found roughly 26 grams of cocaine, seven grams of meth and an undisclosed amount of cash.

A 34-year-old woman from Ebb and Flow First Nation has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

The accused has been released on a promise to appear in court in May. Police say their investigation continues.