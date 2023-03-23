Menu

Crime

Cocaine, meth seized in Ebb and Flow First Nation: Manitoba RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 4:58 pm
RCMP say two teenage girls died in the cold outside a home on a remote First Nation in Manitoba. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
RCMP say two teenage girls died in the cold outside a home on a remote First Nation in Manitoba. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
A woman has been charged after Manitoba RCMP say cocaine and methamphetamine were found during a raid at a home on Ebb and Flow First Nation.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the community, roughly 184 km northwest of Winnipeg, on March 17.

Read more: Winnipeg cops seize $7 million in cocaine, meth as part of interprovincial drug investigation

They say the raid was part of an ongoing investigation.

Once inside the home, officers found roughly 26 grams of cocaine, seven grams of meth and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Read more: Wanted man considered armed and dangerous, Manitoba RCMP warn

A 34-year-old woman from Ebb and Flow First Nation has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

The accused has been released on a promise to appear in court in May. Police say their investigation continues.

Winnipeg crimeCocaineManitoba RCMPMethMethamphetamineDrug Seizuredrugs seizedEbb and Flow First NationSte Rose du Lac RCMPEbb and FlowEbb and Flow First Nations
