Winnipeg police to release details on interprovincial drug investigation Friday

Winnipeg police and Manitoba’s justice minister will be talking about an interprovincial drug investigation Friday morning.
Insp. Elton Hall of the organized crime division and Kelvin Goertzen will speak about Project Onyx at 11 a.m. from police headquarters.
Police said there will be seized exhibits from the investigation on display.
Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.
