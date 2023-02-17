Menu

Share



Crime

Winnipeg police to release details on interprovincial drug investigation Friday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 11:11 am
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Winnipeg police and Manitoba’s justice minister will be talking about an interprovincial drug investigation Friday morning.

Insp. Elton Hall of the organized crime division and Kelvin Goertzen will speak about Project Onyx at 11 a.m. from police headquarters.

Read more: Police arrest Winnipeg man, seize $170K worth of drugs and guns

Police said there will be seized exhibits from the investigation on display.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.

Winnipeg police say fentanyl-based ‘down’ responsible for recent overdoses, deaths

 

