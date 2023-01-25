Police arrest Winnipeg man, seize $170K worth of drugs and guns

A Winnipeg man has been arrested and about $170,000 worth of drugs have been seized, according to police.
Earlier this month, police began investigating a man who they suspected of selling and storing fentanyl in the 300 block of Hargrave Street.
On Tuesday they arrested the man and used a search warrant at the location during which police say multiple items were seized:
- 181 grams of fentanyl (with a potential street value of $72,400)
- 944 grams of methamphetamine (with a potential street value of $94,400)
- 33 grams of cocaine (with a potential street value of $3,300)
- Approximately $26,000 cash
- Counterfeit money
- A loaded semi-automatic 9mm handgun
- An extra magazine for the 9mm handgun containing ammunition
- A loaded .22 calibre revolver
- Hundreds of rounds of .22 calibre ammunition
- A high-capacity .22 calibre magazine
- A revolver-style CO2 air gun
- Materials used to produce fentanyl
Additionally, police say investigators used a search warrant on the suspect’s vehicle and seized a canister of bear spray, a machete and a knife.
As a result, a 45-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing multiple drug and weapons charges and he has been detained in custody.
