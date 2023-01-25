Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest Winnipeg man, seize $170K worth of drugs and guns

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 3:38 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice

A Winnipeg man has been arrested and about $170,000 worth of drugs have been seized, according to police.

Earlier this month, police began investigating a man who they suspected of selling and storing fentanyl in the 300 block of Hargrave Street.

Read more: Guns, drugs seized in Winnipeg trafficking investigation

Read next: Paris Hilton welcomes 1st baby in adorable Instagram post

On Tuesday they arrested the man and used a search warrant at the location during which police say multiple items were seized:

  • 181 grams of fentanyl (with a potential street value of $72,400)
  • 944 grams of methamphetamine (with a potential street value of $94,400)
  • 33 grams of cocaine (with a potential street value of $3,300)
  • Approximately $26,000 cash
  • Counterfeit money
  • A loaded semi-automatic 9mm handgun
  • An extra magazine for the 9mm handgun containing ammunition
  • A loaded .22 calibre revolver
  • Hundreds of rounds of .22 calibre ammunition
  • A high-capacity .22 calibre magazine
  • A revolver-style CO2 air gun
  • Materials used to produce fentanyl
Trending Now

Additionally, police say investigators used a search warrant on the suspect’s vehicle and seized a canister of bear spray, a machete and a knife.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, a 45-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing multiple drug and weapons charges and he has been detained in custody.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP provide update for alleged kidnapping'
Manitoba RCMP provide update for alleged kidnapping
CrimeManitobawinnipegDrugsWinnipeg crimeDrug TraffickingGunsWPS
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers