Police arrest Winnipeg man, seize $170K worth of drugs and guns

A Winnipeg man has been arrested and about $170,000 worth of drugs have been seized, according to police.

Earlier this month, police began investigating a man who they suspected of selling and storing fentanyl in the 300 block of Hargrave Street.

On Tuesday they arrested the man and used a search warrant at the location during which police say multiple items were seized:

181 grams of fentanyl (with a potential street value of $72,400)

944 grams of methamphetamine (with a potential street value of $94,400)

33 grams of cocaine (with a potential street value of $3,300)

Approximately $26,000 cash

Counterfeit money

A loaded semi-automatic 9mm handgun

An extra magazine for the 9mm handgun containing ammunition

A loaded .22 calibre revolver

Hundreds of rounds of .22 calibre ammunition

A high-capacity .22 calibre magazine

A revolver-style CO2 air gun

Materials used to produce fentanyl

Additionally, police say investigators used a search warrant on the suspect’s vehicle and seized a canister of bear spray, a machete and a knife.

As a result, a 45-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing multiple drug and weapons charges and he has been detained in custody.