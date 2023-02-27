Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Wanted man considered armed and dangerous, Manitoba RCMP warn

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 3:03 pm
Trystan McAuley, 24.
Trystan McAuley, 24. RCMP Handout
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a man following a shooting on Ebb and Flow First Nation.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Trystan McAuley, 24, after a shooting outside a home in the community, roughly 184 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around 12:20 a.m. Monday.

Read more: Missing 28-year-old woman found, wanted man arrested, RCMP say

The victim, a 34-year-old, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

McAuley is wanted on a number of charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and discharging a firearm with intent.

Police say McAuley may be in Brandon or O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation (Crane River).

They warn he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Read more: Missing 28-year-old woman, wanted man believed to be in Winnipeg, RCMP say

McAuley is six feet tall and 275 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMPWinnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPWanted ManSte Rose du Lac RCMPCrane RiverO-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation
