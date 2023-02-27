Wanted man considered armed and dangerous, Manitoba RCMP warn

Manitoba RCMP are searching for a man following a shooting on Ebb and Flow First Nation.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for Trystan McAuley, 24, after a shooting outside a home in the community, roughly 184 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around 12:20 a.m. Monday.
The victim, a 34-year-old, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
McAuley is wanted on a number of charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and discharging a firearm with intent.
Police say McAuley may be in Brandon or O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation (Crane River).
They warn he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
McAuley is six feet tall and 275 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
