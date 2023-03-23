Nova Scotia storeowner shares brazen video of ‘malicious’ suspected arson

Send this page to someone via email

A new Halifax-area convenience store is receiving an outpour of support on social media after sharing surveillance footage from what the owner says was an attempted arson.

Munchies, which sells unique imported snacks, was set to open its doors next week after weeks-long renovations on Bedford Highway. But on Tuesday night, its front window and interior were damaged.

In an Instagram post, owner Colin White called the incident a “malicious act.”

The video shows a person throwing a rock into the store before lighting an object on fire and throwing it in through the damaged window.

Halifax Regional Police Const. Nicolas Gagnon told Global News the incident is being investigated by police. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

White said he found out about the incident the morning after it happened, after getting a message on Instagram “apologizing for vandalism at the shop,” as he was on his way to work on the renovations.

“When I arrived there was actually already police parked out front, and once we went inside we realized it had been more than just a broken window, and they actually attempted to burn the place down.”

In addition to the window, White said the flooring, cabinetry and the AC unit were damaged.

The 25-year-old business owner said its another bump in the road after an already difficult few years.

“We were getting pretty close to opening… It was kind of a bummer when everything seemed like it was coming together, we were getting excited,” White said.

“To see something like that happen, see someone who’d want to do that, is pretty disheartening.”

White said he feels grateful to have had proper insurance set up along with upgraded security.

He said he shared the incident with the public to warn other business owners of what could happen.

“Sometimes when you’re young and you’re doing something for the first time, it’s easy to overlook things like that.

“All it takes is waking up one morning and everything’s completely different.”

White said despite the added amount of work to be done, he is still hoping to reopen the store late next week.