Bail hearing pushed back for teen accused in Bedford, N.S. school stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia teenager accused of stabbing two staff members at a Bedford-area high school appeared in youth court via video on Thursday for a scheduled bail hearing.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, is charged with two counts each of attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He also faces a single count each of possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon knowing it’s unauthorized, and mischief.

The two staff members at Charles P. Allen High School were taken to hospital Monday with serious injuries. They were discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, according to the school’s principal, Stephanie Bird.

Story continues below advertisement

Wow! Seeing Mr.Rodgers at CPA today was the absolute best feeling. 💕 Ms. Light was released from hospital today too. So grateful to CPA students & staff, HRP, paramedics, VG and QEll. Thank you to our community and HRCE schools for the love … and treats and much needed coffee. pic.twitter.com/C876TDbbdc — Principal (@CPA_Principal) March 22, 2023

The teen was also taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later discharged.

On Thursday, the accused appeared in court over video chat, with the screen tilted towards the judge. He did not enter a plea to the charges.

After less than three minutes, the court deferred his hearing until April 13, when the court is expected to discuss possible bail.

The teen first appeared in court to hear the charges on Tuesday. He had a bandage on the front of his neck.

Terry Nickerson, the youth Crown prosecutor, indicated in Tuesday’s hearing that he expected a psychiatric assessment would be carried out. The prosecutor said outside of court that “at this stage” the Crown has given notice it will seek an adult penalty, while noting it is early in the proceedings.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Alex Cooke and The Canadian Press.